Bengaluru rains: PM Modi dials Bommai, assures help

At least 24 people have been killed in floods and heavy rains in November, according to preliminary government data

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 23 2021, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 16:50 ist
Modi (R) telephoned Bommai and took stock of the situation. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he got a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the rain situation in Karnataka where life has been affected in at least half of all districts. 

According to Bommai’s office, Modi expressed “deep concern” on losses of human lives and crops. 

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi today called Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai to take stock of the situation due to heavy rains and floods in Karnataka,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a tweet. 

“Chief Minister updated the relief and rescue measures taken by the government. Prime Minister expressed his deep concern over the crop loss & loss of lives. PM assured to provide all the necessary cooperation and assistance,” the CMO said.

At least 24 people have been killed in floods and heavy rains in November, according to preliminary government data. Agricultural crops have been lost on 3.79 lakh hectares. Roads spanning over 2,200 km have been damaged, data show.

On Monday, Bommai said that he had put districts on alert as Karnataka is expected to receive rains for some more days. 

