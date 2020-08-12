Bengaluru riots: Congress forms fact-finding team

Bengaluru riots: Congress forms fact-finding team

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2020, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 23:18 ist

The state Congress on Wednesday constituted a six-member fact-finding committee headed by former deputy chief minister and home minister G Parameshwara to delve into what led to the rioting in parts of northeast Bengaluru. 

The committee will have former home ministers Ramalinga Reddy, K J George, former minister Krishna Byre Gowda, MLCs B K Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed as members. 

Track live updates on the Bengaluru violence here

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who condemned the violence, chaired a meeting of the party’s legislators to discuss the incident. The fact-finding committee, he said, will visit the violence-hit areas and submit a report. 

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar blamed the police for the violence. “The police delayed action against the inflammatory social media post by Naveen, a supporter of the BJP, which led to the violence. The police should have taken up a case suo motu,” he said. 

“The entire system is responsible for this,” he said. “The police have not only failed to protect the MLA and his family, but also a police station,” Shivakumar added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

G Parameshwara
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Violence
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

 