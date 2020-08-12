Bengaluru riots: Congress forms fact-finding team

The state Congress on Wednesday constituted a six-member fact-finding committee headed by former deputy chief minister and home minister G Parameshwara to delve into what led to the rioting in parts of northeast Bengaluru.

The committee will have former home ministers Ramalinga Reddy, K J George, former minister Krishna Byre Gowda, MLCs B K Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed as members.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who condemned the violence, chaired a meeting of the party’s legislators to discuss the incident. The fact-finding committee, he said, will visit the violence-hit areas and submit a report.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar blamed the police for the violence. “The police delayed action against the inflammatory social media post by Naveen, a supporter of the BJP, which led to the violence. The police should have taken up a case suo motu,” he said.

“The entire system is responsible for this,” he said. “The police have not only failed to protect the MLA and his family, but also a police station,” Shivakumar added.