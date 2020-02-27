Bengaluru to host RSS meet

The three-day annual meet of the RSS, Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha (ABPS), will be held from March 15 to 17 at Janaseva Vidya Kendra, Channenahalli, Bengaluru.

During the three-day meet, more than 1,400 representatives from around the country will take part and discuss ways to take RSS to the unreached, planning for expansion and consolidation of organisational work by improving Shakhas, increasing training camps, and sharing innovative practices and experiences.

ABPS, which is the highest decision-making body of the RSS, is also expected to pass resolutions on important issues during the three-day event. The seventh such meeting in Karnataka will be conducted by RSS leader Suresh Joshi, Sarkaryawah, RSS, in the presence of Mohan Bhagawat, Sarsangchalak of the organisation.