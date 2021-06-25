Bengaluru, Tumakuru bag awards among smart cities

Bengaluru has bagged the Covid-19 Innovation award while Tumakuru smart city got award in digital library solution in social aspects theme, among smart cities in the country.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry announced awards for smart cities under various categories. Among 100 smart cities, Surat and Indore have bagged the

best award for their overall performance in 2020. While Uttar Pradesh won the state award, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu finished as the first and second runner up.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri announced the award on Friday to mark six years of the Smart City Mission.

This year, for the first time, the Centre has declared awards to states under overall performance of the smart cities.

UP has got the first award for taking up the development of seven more cities on its own as smart cities.

Since the launch of the smart cities, of the total proposed projects under the mission, 5,924 worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore have been tendered so far and work orders have been issued for 5,236 projects costing around Rs 1.46 crore. It said 2,665 projects of Rs 45,080 crore have also been fully completed and are operational, the Minister said.

Total 70 Smart Cities have developed and operationalised their Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs),which are functioning as war-rooms for Covid management, he said.