Bengaluru Urban achieves 100% first dose vaccination

Bengaluru Urban achieves 100% first dose vaccination, says Health Minister

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 30 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 14:53 ist
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar. Credit: DH Photo

Bengaluru Urban, excluding BBMP, became the first district in the state to achieve 100 per cent first dose vaccination against Covid-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

Sudhakar congratulated the health workers for making this possible.

Karnataka reported 1,262 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,47,255 and the toll to 37,278. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
k sudhakar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

The poor record of NHRC

The poor record of NHRC

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

 