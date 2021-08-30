Bengaluru Urban achieves 100% first dose vaccination, says Health Minister

Bengaluru Urban, excluding BBMP, became the first district in the state to achieve 100 per cent first dose vaccination against Covid-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.
Sudhakar congratulated the health workers for making this possible.
Karnataka reported 1,262 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,47,255 and the toll to 37,278.
Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) becomes the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100% 1st dose vaccination! Congrats to all those who made this possible!#COVID19 @CMofKarnataka @narendramodi @mansukhmandviya @RAshokaBJP
— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) August 30, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad
'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised
Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020
Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence
No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave
'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria
An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury
The poor record of NHRC
DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'