Bengaluru Urban achieves 100% first dose vaccination, says Health Minister

Bengaluru Urban, excluding BBMP, became the first district in the state to achieve 100 per cent first dose vaccination against Covid-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

Sudhakar congratulated the health workers for making this possible.

Karnataka reported 1,262 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,47,255 and the toll to 37,278.