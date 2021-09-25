Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada still lead in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka

Karnataka logged 787 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infection cases to 29,72,620 and the toll to 37,717.

The day also saw 775 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state, so far, to 29,21,567. Out of 787 new cases reported on Saturday, 276 were from Bengaluru Urban. It even saw 279 discharges and four deaths. The total number of active cases in the state are 13,307.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.55 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.39% per cent. Coming behind Bengaluru Urban, in the number of deaths was Belagavi (2), followed by five others, reporting one death each.

Among new cases, Dakshina Kannada (DK) accounted for 127 cases, Mysuru 65, Udupi 68, Kodagu 25, and Uttara Kannada 27, followed by others. Cumulatively, a total of 4,70,55,168 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,40,832 were on Saturday alone.

The state administered 2,66,611 Covid vaccine doses on Saturday, taking the total vaccination doses administered so far to 5,45,74,905.

