Bengaluru Urban sees less than 100 Covid cases

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru Urban district fell below 100 as Karnataka on Monday reported 214 new Covid infections and 12 deaths, taking the caseload to 29,83,673 and death toll to 37,953.

The day also saw 488 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,36,527.

Bengaluru Urban logged 83 new cases. The district also saw 151 discharges and four deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 9,164.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.27 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 5.61 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded two deaths and one each from Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Tumakuru and Udupi. After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru logged the highest number of fresh cases with 27, Dakshina Kannada 22, Tumakuru 14, Hassan and Shivamogga 13.

Cumulatively, 4,94,89,011 samples have been tested, of which 77,901 were tested on Monday alone.

As many as 2,82,350 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Monday taking the total vaccination doses to 6,11,78,671.