Bengaluru: 'Vote Fest' woos urban electorate to exercise franchise

The Election Commission of India, in collaboration with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), held a voter awareness programme ‘Vote Fest’ at Church Street on Saturday to create awareness and get more voters to vote during the forthcoming assembly polls.
“Though Bengaluru has many people working in the IT/BT sector, the voter turnout has been poor in the last two assembly elections. Hence, we are conducting awareness programs to spread the message,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said.
He added that youngsters should lead the pack and come forward to vote in more numbers. City police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said, “Youngsters should also encourage those around them to vote.”
As a part of the event, a bike rally, a Yakshagana performance, a street play and other cultural activities were organised.
