Bengaluru: 'Vote Fest' woos urban electorate to exercise franchise

B'luru: Vote Fest woos urban electorate

The 'Vote Fest’ was held at city's Church Street to create awareness and get more voters to vote during the forthcoming assembly polls

Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui
Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Apr 09 2023, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 06:37 ist
BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, Deputy Commissioner Dayanand T flag off a bike rally to create awareness on voting, at Church Street on Saturday. (Right) Yakshagana artistes hold placards with messages of voting. DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The Election Commission of India, in collaboration with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), held a voter awareness programme ‘Vote Fest’ at Church Street on Saturday to create awareness and get more voters to vote during the forthcoming assembly polls. 

“Though Bengaluru has many people working in the IT/BT sector, the voter turnout has been poor in the last two assembly elections. Hence, we are conducting awareness programs to spread the message,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said. 

He added that youngsters should lead the pack and come forward to vote in more numbers.  City police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said, “Youngsters should also encourage those around them to vote.” 

As a part of the event, a bike rally, a Yakshagana performance, a street play and other cultural activities were organised.

