Bescom engineer caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe: ACB

Bescom engineer caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe: ACB

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 29 2022, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 02:38 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

An executive engineer of Bescom was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Monday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. 

Lakshmish L S, posted in the power utility agency’s Bengaluru North Zone, allegedly demanded the bribe from a Basaveshwar Nagar resident to convert the electric line of his residential building from high tension to low tension. Separately, the owner also applied for an extra electricity meter for the water pump and lift in the building, which has 17 houses and as many meters. 

The building owner complained to the ACB. As per their instructions, he met Lakshmana and paid him Rs 10,000 in cash. That’s when ACB officers caught him and seized the money. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

BESCOM
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 