Bescom engineer caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe: ACB

An executive engineer of Bescom was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Monday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.
Lakshmish L S, posted in the power utility agency’s Bengaluru North Zone, allegedly demanded the bribe from a Basaveshwar Nagar resident to convert the electric line of his residential building from high tension to low tension. Separately, the owner also applied for an extra electricity meter for the water pump and lift in the building, which has 17 houses and as many meters.
The building owner complained to the ACB. As per their instructions, he met Lakshmana and paid him Rs 10,000 in cash. That’s when ACB officers caught him and seized the money. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
