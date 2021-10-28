Bescom’s Janasnehi Vidyuth to be launched on Oct 29

In order to provide faster services to the public, Bescom will launch its ambitious 'Janasnehi Vidyuth' programme on Friday.

The initiative, which will be launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, will enable citizens to avail of various services like new electrical connections, change of name, metre or tariff on a 24X7 basis.

According to a release from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), the project will simplify unnecessary procedures and reduce human interface.

This facility, which will be made available to citizens in all 409 sub-divisions of Escoms, is likely to benefit about 10 lakh people.

"Earlier, one had to wait up to 90 days to avail a new connection and applications had to be submitted offline. But henceforth, a citizen can get a new connection within 24 hours and everything will be provided online. The field officer will visit the place only once and consumers can avail the services by submitting an ID, address proof and utility plan drawings," an engineer with Bescom said.

The consumer will be informed about the service charges and other related information through SMS or email.