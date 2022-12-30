Bescom tariff likely to come down marginally

The power tariff in the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) jurisdiction is likely to come down marginally, owing to a revision in the Fuel Cost Adjustment charges (FAC).
Bescom is responsible for power distribution in eight districts - Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Davangere, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and Ramanagara.
The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved the FAC of 37 paise per unit for the duration between January 2023 and March 2023.
According to officials, a reduction in fuel and power purchase costs was observed between July 2022 and September 2022 and this was reflected in the reduction of FAC charges.
The KERC had revised the FAC charges to 44 paise in September.
FAC is collected based on the coal purchase cost and the KERC revises it every three months to allow the electricity supply companies to manage their expenses for fuel purchases.
The power tariff was also hiked by 5 paise in April this year and was followed by a revision of FAC in June.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
How I set my first crossword
Designer winds up 100-day challenge
Now's the time for positive politics
S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare
Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid
Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later
Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm
First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC
Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops