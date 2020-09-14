Bhadra dam reaches full capacity for third year in a row

The Bhadra dam near Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru has reached the full reservoir level (186 feet) for the third consecutive year, on Monday following copious rain in its catchment.

On Monday, 1,751 cusecs of water was discharged into the river by lifting all four crest gates by three inches. Inflow into the dam clocked 8,453 during the day.

The reservoir holds a gross storage of 71.53 tmcft. Of which, 13.832 tmcft is a dead storage while 7 tmcft of water is marked for drinking water projects and for industrial use. The dam irrigates about 1,82,818 hectares of land in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

Rain subsides

On Monday, parts of Shivamogga received moderate rain. Thirthahalli saw 1.92 cm of rain while Agumbe recorded 1.8 cm.

Hiriyur, Molkalmur and Dharampur in Chitradurga also experienced spells of light to moderate rains.

Meanwhile, rain receded in coastal districts but overcast conditions continued to prevail over the region. However, there was no let-up in rain in Kundapur taluk, which received an average rainfall of 4.8 cm in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Monday).

Mangaluru taluk received an average of 3.7 cm rain on Monday. After pounding Kodagu in the past three days, rain gave some respite to the hilly district on Monday.

Belagavi, Hubballi and Sirsi in Uttara Kannada witnessed intermittent light showers through the day. Acres of agriculture fields are inundated following a breach in Ayyanakere and a check dam near Tumminakatte in Ranebennur taluk.

Two houses weakened by the persistent wet weather collapsed in Kampli, Ballari district. Relentless showers have damaged chilli crop on vast tracts in Suggenahalli and Sriramrangapur in Kampli taluk.