Bharat Bandh evokes good response in Kalyana Karnataka

Leaders of several farmer associations on Tuesday staged a protest near the Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi extending support to a Bharat Bandh call given by Bharat Kisan Sangarsha Samiti urging Union government to withdraw three farm laws.

NEKRTC bus service was withdrawn temporarily due to the protest. Vehicular movement was affected as city bus service was withdrawn. Autorickshaws were plying scarcely.

The agitators who begin their protest from the Central Bus Stand will reach supermarket via SVP Circle and Jagat Circle.

The Congress, JD(S), CPI, CPM, SUCI Communist, Karnataka Pranta Raita Sangha, Akhil Bharat Kisan Sabha, Raita Krishi Karmikara Sangatane and other organisations have extended their support to the bandh.

Police put up barricades across the road leading to Central Bus Stand from Rashtrapati Chowk.

Meanwhile, the bandh received a good response in Raichur, Bidar, Yadgir, Ballari and Koppal districts of Kalyana Karnataka.