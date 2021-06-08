Bhaskar Shetty murder: Three sentenced to life imprisonment

The Udupi district and sessions court convicted three prime accused in the murder of hotelier Bhaskar Shetty and sentenced them to life imprisonment on Tuesday.

The quantum of punishment was pronounced by Judge Subrahmanya J N.

The main accused in the case are Shetty’s wife Rajeshwari Shetty, son Navaneeth Shetty and astrologer Niranjan Bhat from Nandalike. Shetty was murdered on July 28, 2016, at his residence and his body was burnt in a 'homa kunda', in an alleged attempt to destroy evidence. The accused had dumped the remains, including ashes, in rivulets.

The fourth accused Niranjan Bhat’s father had died recently following an illness while the fifth accused Raghavendra is also on bail. Shetty’s wife is also on bail while her son and astrologer were lodged in a prison in Bengaluru.

It was on July 31, 2016, that Shetty’s mother had filed a missing complaint. Eventually, during the course of the investigation, the burnt bones led the cops to the accused, who were arrested after eight days of the incident.