Bhima water enters low-lying areas in Yadgir

The river is likely to flood several layouts in the city by evening

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Oct 16 2020, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 11:08 ist
The river is likely to flood several layouts in the city by evening.

Following the release of 3.5 cusecs of water from Donna barrage, layouts located along the Bhima river were inundated in Yadgir.

Vinayak Temple in the Veerabhadreshwara layout and houses nearby were submerged. The river is likely to flood several layouts in the city by evening.

Karnataka
bhima river
Flood
Rainfall
Yadgir

