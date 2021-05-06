Bid to give communal tinge to BBMP bed scam

Following Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya’s expose of a ‘bed blocking’ scam, a controversy has erupted over the BJP leader’s apparent dog-whistling that was shared widely on social media.

In a video shot during his visit to the BBMP South Covid-19 war room, Surya is seen reading out names of 17 Muslim employees. “How were they employed here,” Surya is seen questioning those in charge of the war room where 205 staffers worked in three shifts.

Read | Bed-blocking scam: Lokayukta takes up suo motu case

Soon after, a list of 16 names was shared widely on social media as “list of terrorists working in BBMP WAR ROOM killing thousands of Bengalureans”. BBMP Joint Commissioner Sarfraz Khan was also held responsible.

The Karnataka BJP’s Twitter handle took it a step further, calling the scam a handiwork of ‘medical terrorists’. “...These terrorists have crept inside in the name of service and industry and have taken lives without exploding bombs,” it said.

Meanwhile, Khan took to Facebook to clarify that he did not have a role in the war room. “My job is to take care of BBMP Covid Care Centres and Solid Waste Management...I am completely pained because a communal angle is given to this issue,” he wrote.

Khan later filed a complaint with the city police commissioner to identify the culprits behind the scam.

Read | Never tried to communalise bed-blocking scam, says Tejasvi Surya

In a call to Khan, Surya is heard acknowledging that Khan was being targeted based on his religion. “I never took your name. I have received very good feedback about you,” Surya tells Khan.

Surya said he merely read out the names and inquired how they were appointed. “I never made any allegations.”