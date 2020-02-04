Bidar Airport opens on Feb 7

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) will “commission, operationalise and maintain” the civilian enclave at the Bidar Airport, which is all set for launch on February 7.

The agreement that the GHIAL has inked falls under the Centre’s regional air connectivity scheme – UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik). The Bidar Airport will have one daily flight connecting Bidar and Bengaluru.

“We are very pleased to partner with the Government of Karnataka to support efforts for the all-round development of Bidar and nearby regions. We are confident that the start of commercial operations at Bidar will provide boost to the local economy through better connectivity for the people of Bidar and the large number of tourists who visit the area,” said S G K Kishore, Executive Director–South, GMR Airports and CEO of GHIAL.

Kishore described the operationalisation of Bidar Airport as testimony to GHIAL’s commitment to support UDAN. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is slated to inaugurate the Bidar Airport, Kalaburagi Regional Commissioner Subodh Yadav told DH.

“Hyderabad-based TruJet will operate the inaugural Bengaluru-Bidar flight,” he said. The Bidar Airport is an existing defence airport that is being utilised for civilian purpose under UDAN.