Bidar MP Bhagwanth Khuba tests positive for Covid-19

MP Bhagwanth Khuba is the new entrant to a list of elected representatives of the state to test positive for Covid-19. As he was suffering from fever for the past four days, his throat swab sample was sent to a laboratory and the results returned positive. A total of 10 people including his family members, car driver and office staff have been kept under home quarantine.

Humnabad MLA Rajashekhar Patil and his brother and MLC Chandrashekhar Patil have gone into self-quarantine. Khuba is the third elected representative from Kalyana Karnataka to contract the infection after Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur and Jerwargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh.

