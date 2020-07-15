Bidar MP Khuba tests +ve for Covid-19

Bidar MP Bhagwanth Khuba is the new entrant to the list of elected representatives from the state to test positive for Covid-19.

His throat swab sample was sent for testing four days back after he complained of fever. The report came back positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. A total of 10 people, including his family members, car driver and office staff, have been placed under home

quarantine.

Humnabad MLA Rajashekhar Patil and his MLC brother Chandrashekhar Patil have gone into self-quarantine.

Khuba is the third legislator from Kalyana Karnataka to contract the infection after Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur and Jerwargi MLA Dr Ajay

Singh.