Bidar MP terms Priyanka Gandhi 'Urban Naxal leader'

Lok Sabha member from Bidar Bhagwant Khuba has described Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi as “leader of urban naxals.”

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, Khuba came down heavily on Priyanka for her comment describing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a black spot on the country. He said Priyanka’s statement needs to be condemned.

He said that the Opposition parties were inciting violence by paying compensation to the families of the people killed in Mangaluru violence.

“The people killed in the riot are not innocents. It is not right to pay compensation to the families of the accused. Chief Minister Yediyurappa has taken right decision in this regard. But, Congress and JD(S) are provoking violence by issuing statements about payment of compensation,” Khuba said. He was addressing a press meet here on Friday.

Khuba said that “politically bankrupt parties” were misguiding Muslims. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act brought out by the BJP government does not target Muslims. The law is aimed at preventing infiltration. Muslims should not be swayed by the passions whipped up by political parties, he said. The MP added that Muslims living in India need not furnish any document to establish their citizenship.

“I am ready for a public debate with Muslim leaders on the new law. They should understand CAA properly,” he appealed.