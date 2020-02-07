Bidar now in aviation map of Bengaluru

Bidar, the seat of erstwhile Bahamani rulers of Medieval India, on Friday saw its maiden flight take off from the newly constructed airport to Bengaluru under the UDAN scheme.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola flagged off the daily flight to and from Bidar and Bengaluru. "We used to think twice before travelling to Bidar or holding a programme there. Now, the distance between Bidar and Bengaluru has been narrowed. The flight connectivity will provide a much-needed impetus to industry and tourism sectors, Yediyurappa said.

The TruJet flight will leave Bengaluru at 11.40 am and reach Bidar at 1.05 pm. The return flight will leave Bidar at 1.25 pm and reach Bengaluru at 3.15 pm, according to an official release said.

The airport at the 'City of Whispering Monuments' was built at a cost of Rs 11 crore. The cost was shared jointly by the state and central government, it said.