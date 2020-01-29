Bidar school, journo booked for sedition over kids' anti-CAA play

A sedition case was booked against president of the city-based Shaheen Education Society, Abdul Khadeer, for allowing the students to stage a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and a Urdu journalist Mohammad Yousuf Rahim for posting a clip of the play on Facebook.

Abdul Khadeer and Mohammad Rahim were booked under Sections 124(A) and 153(A) of the IPC for 'promoting enmity between different groups' by allowing the students to stage a play, portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light in connection with the CAA and NRC.

Social activist Nilesh Rakshal had lodged a complaint in this regard with the New Town police on Jan 26.

The police are on the look out for Rahim, who is absconding. Rahim, it is said, had returned home from a foreign country only recently. The New Town police have seized the CDs of play from the house of a former staff of a news channel.

The police questioned the Class IV and V students of Shaheen School and the entire proceeding was videographed, sources said.

Superintendent of Police T Sridhar, however, said that the police had not questioned the children, but they only spoke to them during their visit to the school.