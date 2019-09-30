Bifurcation will breach peace, warns Somashekar

Bellary City MLA Somashekar Reddy on Monday warned of law and order breakdown if the govt bifurcates Ballari district. On the other hand, Siraguppi MLA Somalingappa and writer Kum Veerabhadrappa have backed the move to carve Vijayanagara district, with Hosapete as headquarters, out of Ballari.

Speaking to reporters here, Somashekar Reddy said, “The Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday is likely to be deferred. Health Minister B Sreeramulu will stonewall the proposal if at all the Cabinet meeting is held.”

“Ballari district will remain united. We will do our best to prevent the bifurcation. I, along with several elected representatives, have extended indirect support to the bandh call given by several organisations against the move on Tuesday,” he said.

“I spoke to BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh over the phone. He has asked me not to give any statements on the issue in open. I have made my stand clear to him. I will stand up for the people of Ballari,” Reddy revealed.

Support by MLA

Meanwhile, Siraguppa MLA Somalingappa has propagated for carving new Vijayanagara district out of Ballari for administrative convenience. He said, “Ballari is a big district. The demand for separate Vijayanagar district is just in view of development and administrative convenience. I whole-heartedly support creating a separate district.”