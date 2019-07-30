Bigwigs make a beeline for Krishna's house

As the news of Siddhartha going missing spread, several prominent personalities, including senior political leaders, thronged ‘Shambhavi’ — the residence of former chief minister S M Krishna, located in upmarket Sadashivanagar on Tuesday morning, but there was complete silence there.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara, D K Shivakumar, M Veerappa Moily, former cricketer Anil Kumble and actor Shivarajkumar rushed to the residence of Krishna and tried to instil confidence in Krishna and his family members.

“Siddhartha is not a person who will run away from the situation, he had provided more than 50,000 jobs. Harassment from I-T officials is suspected,” said former chief minister Siddaramaiah. Former minister D K Shivakumar, who was at Krishna’s house since morning, pressed for a detailed probe into the incident.

Siddhartha’s house is not far off from Krishna’s house and except for four woman constables, there was nobody near the house.

Nagaraj, security guard at Siddhartha’s house, said, “We received the news that our boss went missing on Monday night. His sons and wife have gone to S M Krishna’s house. When he left home on Monday, he did not look depressed and was in a happy mood”.

Traffic was affected around Sadashivanagar and Palace Road due to VIP movements since morning.

About 100 policemen, including KSRP personnel, were deployed in the area. Some leaders came in their SUVs, while celebrities living in the vicinity walked to Krishna’s residence.