Bill passed to include more tribes in Karnataka in ST category

Parliament on Tuesday approved the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, which allowed to include ‘Parivara and Talawara’ and Siddi community people living in Belagavi and Dharwad district, in Scheduled Tribe category in Karnataka.

The bill was passed by Lok Sabha by voice vote on Tuesday, while Rajya Sabha has already approved it in the previous session. The amendments have been made in the list of STs in Karnataka.