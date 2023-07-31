Bill to cancel fake registrations sent for President's nod

Bill to cancel fake registrations sent for Prez's nod

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS,
  • Jul 31 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 06:00 ist
President of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the state government had sent the bill amending Registration Act which empowers registration authorities, officials, to cancel property registrations of government and private properties made by producing fake records.

Addressing a review meeting here on Monday, Gowda said that the order would be issued within 3 to 4 months in the form of gazette notification and this would curb the menace of middlemen who try to snatch the properties belonging to the poor, he added.

“Earlier, people used to harass the public by looting their properties through creating fake documents. Vijayapura district has a large number of such cases. The true owners of the properties had to approach civil, high court and supreme court for 5 to 6 years. The public can get justice at the earliest as the government has given power to the district registrar officers to cancel the fake records,” the minister said. He said that Rs 190 crore had been deposited into the accounts of the deputy commissioners to immediately disburse compensation to victims who lost properties due to flood and rainfall fury.

Droupadi Murmu
Karnataka
Krishna Byre Gowda

