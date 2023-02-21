Billava community demands Rs 500-cr corpus for newly instituted corporation

While welcoming the state government’s decision on setting up Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation through an official notification, Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike (SNGV) state president Sathyajith Surathkal and Guru Beladingalu Foundation President Padmaraj R have urged the government to set aside Rs 500 crore for the Corporation.

The government notification on the setting up of the Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation has not mentioned anything about earmarking funds for rolling out various welfare schemes for the Billava community comprising 26 sub-castes in the state.

The Billava community has been fighting unitedly for the cause of setting up a corporation for a few years. "With the setting of the corporation, our demands have been partially met. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had failed to announce the same while presenting the budget in spite of the promise. The community leaders had warned of the consequences for not announcing the Corporation soon after the budget," said Surathkal.

"The government should appoint the members for the Corporation, to prepare an action plan for the Corporation immediately. As the Corporation has already been announced, the community members can not avail benefits under Devaraj Urs Development Corporation meant for the backward classes," he said.

He stated that the community is being insulted through various means and it will not be tolerated.

Surathkal urged the government to implement the recommendations of the Kantharaju Commission. There is a population of 50 to 60 lakh in Billava and its sub-castes in Karnataka. “We are planning to collect the accurate population details along with educational, social and economic status of the community in the coming days,” he said.

Padmaraj R said that it will take a minimum of three months for the Corporation to start functioning as it needs to be registered under the Companies Act, bylaws have to be prepared and a separate account has to be opened. As the election code of conduct will be announced within a month or two, the community members will have to wait to avail benefits of the Corporation.

He called upon community members to take up an apolitical fight without any selfish motive for the welfare of the community.

On contesting elections, Surathkal said that no leaders have contacted him so far. “Personally I am not interested in contesting. In case if given an opportunity, I will take a call after discussing with the community,” he said. While Padmaraj said that he did not submit any application seeking tickets to contest the election. However, many backward community leaders have been asking me to contest.