BIMS employees stage protest demanding security

Doctors and paramedics from Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital staged protest before the administrative block on Thursday demanding safety and security for them after relatives of a patient who passed away during treatment on Wednesday night attacking them.

Doctors, nurses and other staff contended that they have been treating the patients affected with Covid-19 risking their lives. Some of the patients succumbed during treatment while a large number of them have recovered and been discharged. "Relatives of patients attacking us is unacceptable," they said.

Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath visited the protest site and assured all safety and security precautions would be taken for doctors and nurses.

He said, City Police have been asked to depute personnel in more numbers at the hospital. Police vehicle will also remain posted for any untoward incident.

Police have also assured that those responsible for the violence will be arrested. We will ensure safety of staff and no such incidents recur, he said.