Biocon subsidiary gets approval to market cancer drug Abevmy in Europe

Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Biocon Biologics has received approval from the European Commission to market breast, ovarian, cervical and renal cancer drug 'Abevmy'. The company got the approval for the Abevmy in two strengths — 100mg and 400 mg.

Abevmy is a biosimilar of Bevacizumab.

“The European Commission’s approval of our biosimilar Bevacizumab will enable us to offer this biologics therapy to cancer patients in the EU along with our partner Viatris,” Biocon Biolgics said in a statement. “The addition of biosimilar Bevacizumab will strengthen our portfolio of biosilimar for cancer in the EU which include biosimilar Trastuzumab and biosimilar Pegfilgrastim.”

This approval comes a month after European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) approved the drug to be marketed as Abevmy. Abevmy is a biosimilar to Roche’s Avastin.