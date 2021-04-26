Biocon subsidiary gets nod to market cancer drug in EU

Biocon subsidiary gets approval to market cancer drug Abevmy in Europe

The company got the approval for the Abevmy in two strengths — 100mg and 400 mg

Veena Mani
Veena Mani, DHNS,
  • Apr 26 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 12:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Biocon Biologics has received approval from the European Commission to market breast, ovarian, cervical and renal cancer drug 'Abevmy'. The company got the approval for the Abevmy in two strengths — 100mg and 400 mg.

Abevmy is a biosimilar of Bevacizumab.

“The European Commission’s approval of our biosimilar Bevacizumab will enable us to offer this biologics therapy to cancer patients in the EU along with our partner Viatris,” Biocon Biolgics said in a statement. “The addition of biosimilar Bevacizumab will strengthen our portfolio of biosilimar for cancer in the EU which include biosimilar Trastuzumab and biosimilar Pegfilgrastim.”

This approval comes a month after European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) approved the drug to be marketed as Abevmy. Abevmy is a biosimilar to Roche’s Avastin. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Biocon
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Pharmaceutical firm

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

 