Bird sanctuary sees longest closure of 50 days

  • May 13 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 20:16 ist
Ranganthittu Bird Sanctuary

The Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in the taluk has remained closed for visitors for 50 days now. Such a long closure has happened for the first time since its inception 78 years ago in 1942.

The sanctuary was closed for visitors on March 23, due to the fear of the Covid-19 spread.

Except employees of the sanctuary, nobody is allowed entry. Heavy security is in place at the entrance.

Measures have been taken to ensure that people do not enter via other routes like Bangaradoddi Canal and the islands.

As the normal hustle-bustle - camera flashes, movement of boats and visitors’ excitement - is absent, birds are moving freely all around the sanctuary and are building nests for breeding.

Divisional forest officer (Wildlife Division) Alexander said the bird sanctuary was closed for the public for around 15 days, whenever there were floods.

