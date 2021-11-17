Bitcoin case: Conflict-of-interest with Unocoin wallet, says Kharge

In what appears to be a conflict of interest, the police opened a wallet to transfer seized cryptocurrency on Unocoin, a trading firm that was allegedly hacked by Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, the Congress said releasing documents for this Wednesday.

Bitcoins moved to the wallet - 0.08 BTC seized from Robin Khandelwal, another accused - turned zero a day after the transfer, Congress leader Priyank Kharge said in a news conference.

"The truth will come out only if it is investigated by a sitting Supreme Court judge. State government institutions neither have expertise nor are they trustworthy," Kharge said, raising questions on the manner investigation was conducted.

Read more: Bitcoin scam: 76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

Unocoin

The cryptoassets trading firm was opted by the police to secure the Bitcoins seized from the accused. However, Unocoin was among the websites allegedly hacked by Sriki, according to a letter from CCB to Cottonpet Police Station based on which FIR 153/2020 was filed, Kharge pointed out.

"When your own officer knew that Unocoin was hacked, why was police wallet opened in the portal? How did you decide on transferring these Bitcoins for safekeeping in a stolen house," Kharge asked, seeking clarity on how the police narrowed down on Unocoin to open the wallet.

The head of Unocoin, which has its registered office in Tumakuru, was also invited for one of the Panchanama's in the chargesheet submitted by the police. "It is very clear that officials did not understand the case at all. Will it not be a conflict of interest? Do you expect them to help you in a transparent manner?" he said.

Empty wallet

Kharge claimed that the police wallet opened on January 18 to transfer the 0.08 Bitcoins seized from Robin's wallet was emptied out on January 19.

"Where did the police transfer the cryptocurrency sent to the police wallet? Whom did they create the police wallet for?" he said.

Cop escorted out

A policewoman in mufti who sat among reporters for the Congress' news conference on the Bitcoin case was escorted out of the hall on Wednesday. She is believed to be an officer in the intelligence wing of the state police.

"Looks like the BJP government is under immense pressure on the Bitcoin scam. Why else would they send police officers in plainclothes for Karnataka Congress press conference on Bitcoin (case)," former minister Priyank Kharge said in a tweet.