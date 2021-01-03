BJP aims to win 140 seats in next Karnataka assembly polls

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that the party aims to win 140 seats in the next assembly polls and he would tour the state soon to achieve the target.

He was speaking at BJP executive committee meeting here on Sunday. He said the government is committed to responding to the woes of farmers.

Referring to the by-elections, he said there is a need to put maximum efforts to win Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, Maski and Basava Kalyana assembly seats.

He also reiterated that he would not implement Kasturirangan report on western ghats which would cause problems for the farming community.