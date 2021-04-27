BJP candidate Mangala Angadi tests Covid-19 positive

BJP candidate for the by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi has tested Covid-19 positive and was in home isolation.

Angadi in a tweet on Tuesday confirmed that she had undergone a test for Covid-19 and has tested positive, but was asymptomatic and has quarantined herself at home.

"Those who have come in my contact during the last few days should get themselves tested and available medical advice," she said.

By-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency was necessitated after former union minister Suresh Angadi husband of Mangala Angadi had tested positive for Covid-19 in the month of September last and had succumbed to the pandemic.

Voting for the by-election was held on April 17 and counting has been scheduled on May 2.