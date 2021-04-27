BJP candidate Mangala Angadi tests Covid-19 positive

BJP candidate Mangala Angadi tests Covid-19 positive

Angadi in a tweet on Tuesday confirmed the news

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 27 2021, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 17:49 ist

BJP candidate for the by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi has tested Covid-19 positive and was in home isolation.

Angadi in a tweet on Tuesday confirmed that she had undergone a test for Covid-19 and has tested positive, but was asymptomatic and has quarantined herself at home.

"Those who have come in my contact during the last few days should get themselves tested and available medical advice," she said.

By-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency was necessitated after former union minister Suresh Angadi husband of Mangala Angadi had tested positive for Covid-19 in the month of September last and had succumbed to the pandemic.

Voting for the by-election was held on April 17 and counting has been scheduled on May 2.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19

How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19

Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'

Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'

Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam

Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam

Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra 

Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra 

NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos

NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

 