BJP candidate Mangala Angadi tests Covid-19 positive

BJP candidate for the by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi has tested Covid-19 positive and was in home isolation.
Angadi in a tweet on Tuesday confirmed that she had undergone a test for Covid-19 and has tested positive, but was asymptomatic and has quarantined herself at home.
"Those who have come in my contact during the last few days should get themselves tested and available medical advice," she said.
ಕೋವಿಡ್ ತಪಾಸಣೆಗೆ ಒಳಪಟ್ಟಾಗ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ವರದಿ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿರುತ್ತದೆ. ಸೋಂಕಿನ ಯಾವುದೇ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಕಂಡುಬಂದಿಲ್ಲ, ಆದರೂ ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ಹೋಂ ಕ್ವಾರೈಂಟೈನ್ ಆಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ.
ಕಳೆದ ಕೆಲವು ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗಳು ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು, ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆ ಪಡೆಯಲು ವಿನಂತಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/Pm6gXcWKP9
— Mangal Suresh Angadi (@MangalAngadi) April 27, 2021
By-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency was necessitated after former union minister Suresh Angadi husband of Mangala Angadi had tested positive for Covid-19 in the month of September last and had succumbed to the pandemic.
Voting for the by-election was held on April 17 and counting has been scheduled on May 2.
'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19
How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19
Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'
Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam
Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra
NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos
Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler
Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans