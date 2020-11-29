BJP committed to Congress-mukt villages, Gram Swaraj: Karnataka DyCM

BJP, in the coming days, will achieve the goal of Congress-mukt (Congress-free) villages, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan declared.

“We have already achieved a Congress-mukt India,” the DyCM said, while addressing mediapersons at the district BJP office. Congress party, because of issues like leadership void, anti-people policies, compromise with nationalistic interests, has become irrelevant in politics. He said the BJP government is committed on the Gram Swaraj concept, by according more powers and implementing decentralisation effectively. The Congress has failed to implement Gram Swaraj and decentralisation of system, effectively. The BJP is keen on emerging stronger from the panchayat to the national-level. Every party worker should work in an organised way and strengthen party units in villages by being in close contact with villagers. “We want BJP-backed candidates to win GP elections by 100% and help in the concept of Gram Swaraj from the GP-level to Lok Sabha,” DyCM said.

“Efforts will be made to inform people about the welfare programmes, achievements of Centre and State governments through Gram Swaraj conventions,” he said. He said owing to the tough stand taken by the prime minister, Pakistan remained isolated and imports from China was reduced. To a query on NEP (National Education Policy), Dr Ashwath Narayan said reforms will be introduced in the education sector. The formal education will begin at the age of three instead of six years. It has given scope for flexibility and decentralisation.

“More autonomy, financial empowerment will be given for universities and educational institutions. Decentralisation will be the focus area in higher education. A structured reforms will be launched in the form of curriculum to improve quality of education,” he said.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the gram panchayat elections in Karnataka will not give any place for ‘Operation Kamala’ as the BJP-supported candidates will win at least 80% of the total gram panchayat seats. BJP district president Sudarshan Moodbidri, Kolar MP Muniswamy, MCC Mayor Diwakar, MLAs Vedavyasa Kamath, Dr Bharath Shetty, Umanath Kotian, MLC Prathap Simha Nayak, Mahila Morcha state president Geetha Vivekananand, among others, were present.