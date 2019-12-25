BJP committed to NRC, it’s in conception stage: Tejasvi

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday stated that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented in the country as per the promise made in the BJP manifesto, but it is still in the conception stage and modalities of its implementation are yet to be finalised.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and NRC were in our manifesto for Lok Sabha elections in 2014, and 2019. But, subordinate legislation and other preparations to implement the NRC are not yet to be made. The Opposition parties are creating unnecessary fear mainly among Muslims,” he said.

Surya told media persons here on Wednesday that there would be no discrimination even if the NRC is implemented, as it would apply to all equally.

There is a provision to conduct the NRC under Section 14A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Eight years back, the Union Home Department issued a circular asking the state governments to take steps for the NRC.

The Opposition parties are running a miscommunication campaign telling lies like, the NRC would send Muslims out of this country, which is totally false, he said.

Neither CAA nor NRC would create trouble for the Indian citizens. The CAA has nothing to do with the existing Indian citizens, as it is aimed at giving citizenship to religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Even Muslims from those countries, who are religiously persecuted, can seek refuge in India, and they can apply for citizenship here after staying for more than 12 years, he added.

In Haveri, he said leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah was trying to diminish the self confidence of the police by saying that the latter were disturbing peace by releasing select CCTV footage over the Mangaluru incidents. He said it the was the media which had released the footage.