BJP, Congress candidates win Vijapura-Bagalkot duel membership segment

BJP, Cong win Vijapura-Bagalkot duel membership segment

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Dec 14 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 14:23 ist
BJP and Congress flags. Credit: AFP/Getty Images Photos

Vijayapura-Bagalkot legislative Council (duel membership) constituency Congress candidate Sunil Gouda Patil won by securing 3178 first preferential votes. 

BJP candidate P H Pujar too won the polls by bagging 2203 first preferential votes. 

Independent candidate Mallikarjun Loni secured 1460 first preferential votes. The results are yet to be announced officially.

Vijayapura
Bagalkot
