BJP, Congress legislature parties meet

The BJP and Congress legislature parties met on Sunday to discuss their course of action during the upcoming session, here on Sunday. The Congress legislature party will meet again on Monday morning ahead of the Governor’s address to the joint session of the legislature.

Prior to the same, a meeting of Congress senior leaders decided to oppose any proposals to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Governor’s address by protesting on the floor of the House.

The BJP legislature party also chalked out strategies to counter the allegations by the Opposition. MLAs were also instructed to ensure their presence in the Assembly and Council when key legislations are put to vote.

The JD(S) legislature party will also meet on Monday morning to discuss their strategies during the course of the session.