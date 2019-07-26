BJP for no-trust motion against Speaker?

The BJP is discussing the option of moving a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, according to a senior leader.

"This has been discussed," the leader, requesting anonymity, said. "But the first goal is to prove our majority and then get the Appropriation Bill passed."

Kumar has already disqualified three rebels - Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar - and is yet to pronounce his order with respect to 14 other MLAs. If more MLAs are disqualified, it could lead to a legal battle as their prospects of contesting by-elections may be affected.

The BJP camp, however, expects Kumar himself to step down.

At a news conference on Thursday, Kumar explained the process involved in electing a new Speaker. "A new government doesn't mean a new Speaker will come. A new Speaker can be elected if I resign. If I don't resign and if the new government doesn't want me to continue, they will give me a notice. Within 15 days, I will have to fix a date. If there's a majority who don't want me, I'll go home. If the majority wants me, I’ll stay. But such a situation won't arise because I live a respectful life,” he said.

Earlier this week, Speaker threatened to resign and flashed before the Assembly a resignation letter from his pocket.