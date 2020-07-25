BJP govt to celebrate one year of office in Karnataka on July 27

A series of events have been planned to commemorate the BJP government's one year of office in Karnataka on July 27. The events include the release of a booklet on achievements by the state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at Vidhana Soudha, his deputy Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters here on Saturday.

"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will release a booklet on the achievements of the government at 11 am at Vidhana Soudha on July 27. He will address the people of the state," Narayan said. Speaking about the achievements of the government, he said many policy decisions were taken and challenges, including the ones posed by coronavirus and floods, were efficiently handled.

"Just as the 60 years of work done in just six years by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, similarly many important policy decisions were taken in one year which were pending for many years," he said. The Deputy Chief Minister said that in the last one year, there were crises such as drought in certain parts of the state and floods in the northern regions.

The government launched relief works to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore. Despite the challenges, the BJP government managed to win 12 out of 15 Assembly seats in the by-elections. "After winning the byelections we gave a stable government," Narayan said. He said the Karnataka government was at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19. The state manufactured PPE (personal protective equipment), which were not made earlier, besides set up many Covid-19 laboratories and did relief work to ensure no one goes on an empty stomach.

Narayan said the Chief Minister had announced a relief package of Rs 2,500 crore to deal with the slump caused by the coronavirus. According to Narayan, the state effectively contained red-tapism, introduced an amendment to the Karnataka Land Reform Act paving way for anyone to purchase land from the farmers, and gave an impetus to science and technology.

He said the state brought out the new industrial policy as well as introduced the Karnataka Digital Economy Vision. The creation of a new university and an IIT in the state were also among the initiatives. Addressing the reporters, state vice-president N Ravi Kumar said the Ministers would hold press conferences in the districts of the state today and Sunday. On July 28, one crore trees would be planted and from July 29-31, pamphlets would be distributed to 50 lakh houses across the state.

An online rally, planned for August 1, would be addressed by Yediyurappa, and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, he said. BJP came to power in the state on July 26, 2019, with Yediyurappa taking oath as the Chief Minister after the fall of the coalition government of Congress and the JD(S) due to the disqualification of 17 MLAs of Congress and the JD(S). The saffron party won the majority in the Assembly by winning 12 out of 15 seats in the by-elections in December of that year.