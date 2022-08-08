BJP high command to decide on Shikaripur contest: BYV

BJP high command to decide on Shikaripur contest: BYV

His father and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa came under fire for announcing his candidature from the constituency

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shikaripur,
  • Aug 08 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 14:52 ist
Karnataka BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra reiterated that it was the party high command which will decide on his candidature from Shikaripur for the 2023 assembly polls.

Vijayendra clarified that his father and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who came under fire for announcing his candidature from the constituency, only did so under pressure from taluk leaders and workers.

He also made it clear that he is not touring the Shikaripur assembly constituency as it is not something new for him and he has done it in the past.

