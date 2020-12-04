BJP holding state executive meet for political gains: Hebbalkar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Spokesperson and MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar alleged that BJP has been holding its state executive meeting in Belagavi on Saturday for political gains and gimmicks, while grievances of people from North Karnataka region affected by floods during two consecutive years remain unresolved.

Hebbalkar told reporters here on Friday that Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa-led BJP government has not been conducting winter session of the state legislature at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha here for the second consecutive year and the government has been running away from the problems of the people.

Farmers, masons and other communities, who are living their lives hand-to-mouth have not been given the relief announced and to remain away from such problems, legislature session has been scheduled in Bengaluru, she added.

Congress neither welcomes nor opposes the state executive meeting of BJP to be held here as it is the internal matter of that political party. Along with political gimmicks, BJP leaders should also discuss the problems of people from North Karnataka region and particularly those affected by floods, she demanded.

Yediyurappa has written to the centre regarding GST compensation, but state was yet to get it. Revenue Minister R Ashok had stated that flood losses added up to Rs 58,000 crore, but as per information available state has received Rs 625 crore. It appears as if the Centre has not been giving necessary cooperation to Yediyurappa, Hebbalkar stated.

She demanded that the government come up with a white paper regarding relief given to different classes as announced. Problems of Anganwadi and Asha workers too have not been resolved.

Covid-19 pandemic has been cited as reasons for funds not being released for different projects and developmental works by government. BJP has funds for holding its state executive meeting, but not for people, she expressed.

"By-election from Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency due to the sudden demise of union minister Suresh Angadi was unanticipated. We shall face the election and work towards victory of Congress candidate shortlisted by the party," she said.