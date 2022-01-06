BJP is delaying Mekedatu project for political gains in Tamil Nadu, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that the BJP government in the state was hesitant to implement the Mekedatu drinking water project in order to expand its political base in Tamil Nadu.

“The BJP government, ruling the state for the last two-and-half years, has ignored the Mekedatu project. The party is hesitant to implement it only to expand its political base in Tamil Nadu,” he told reporters.

He added, “The Congress party has decided to follow Covid-19 guidelines and take out a padayatra seeking early implementation of the Mekedatu project. Precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus. I and KPCC president D K Shivakumar alone will walk as part of the padayatra if the government imposes prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.”

He said that Congress had prepared a detailed project report when it was in power. The party made efforts till 2018 for the implementation.

“Temples under the Muzrai department should not be handed over to the RSS or else devotees will be compelled to fold their hands in front of the RSS,” he said.

On the BJP state president Nalin Kumar’s recent statements he said, “Kateel is not politically mature.”

