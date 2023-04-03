BJP leader Ayanur to resign as MLC, to contest from Shimoga City

BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath said on Monday that he would soon resign from the membership of the Legislative Council and contest from Shimoga City Assembly segment.

“I had earlier expressed my wish to contest the Assembly election from Shimoga City. I know I don’t stand a chance. Only the names of K S Eshwarappa, his son K E Kantesh and former MLC M B Bhanuprakash’s son figure in the probables list. I want to end the dynastic politics by contesting from Shimoga City,” Ayanur, whose term in Legislative Council will end in June 2024, told reporters here.

Reacting to Eshwarappa’s comment, Ayanur, close aide of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, said “Eshwarappa has addressed me in singular. Let him or his son face the election from Shivamogga. I will what I am capable of.”

When questioned whether he would embrace Congress or contest the elections as independent candidate, Ayanur said, “I still have BJP’s ‘taali’ around my neck. So, It is not fair to comment on this at this juncture.”

Ayanur Manjunath holds the rare distinction of being a member of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and both the houses of state legislature.