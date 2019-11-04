'BJP leaders behind audio leak'

Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's audio could have been made by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi or Bommai’s son (he did not refer as to who) as barring persons, none were present for the meeting.

Siddaramaiah told reporters at the airport here on Monday that somebody present for the BJP meeting has made the audio and made it available to the media. Truth has been exposed by BJP itself. Yediyurappa had earlier accepted that it was his voice, but made a U turn after being taken task from New Delhi, he charged.

He said the disqualified MLAs were kept in Mumbai by BJP national president Amit Shah and were provided security, he said replying to allegations by MP Shobha Karandlaje.

Siddaramaiah said Shobha Karandlaje has a long tongue and she should keep it under control. "She has learned dirty politics and practices it. Our politics is direct politics," he claimed.