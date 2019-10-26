BJP leaders hold crucial bypoll meeting in Hubballi

BJP leaders including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel are holding a series of closed-door meetings at a private hotel in Hubballi, discussing preparations for by-elections for Assembly constituencies of disqualified MLAs in the region, and Legislative Council elections to be held next years.

In addition, State BJP's core committee meeting will also be held later in the day.

BJP leaders from Gokak, Athani, Kagwad, Hirekerur, Yellapur, Vijayanagar, Maski and Ranebennur constituencies are attending the meeting.

"BJP leaders aspiring for the party ticket in Assembly by-elections are likely to be pacified in this meeting, as the party may give a ticket to some disqualified MLAs. Those who expressed discontent for being offered chairmanship of boards and corporations, but wanted to contest in by-elections, would also be convinced, to abide by the party's decision," sources said.

As non-MLA Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi comes from Athani constituency, and Mahesh Kumatalli from there is disqualified as an MLA, this issue is likely to be a tricky one for the BJP.

"We are holding consultation with the party leaders from seven constituencies in the region, for which by-elections on December 5 are announced," Yediyurappa said.

Former minister Aravind Limbavali stated that these meetings are part of the party's preparations for Assembly by-elections and Council elections.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, DyCMs Govind Karjol, Laxman Savadi, ministers Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai, C C Patil, and others have taken part in the meetings.