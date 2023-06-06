BJP leaders visit youth injured in stabbing incident

BJP leaders visit youth injured in Nanjangud stabbing incident

Former Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan said there was not a single incident with communal angle when he was the MLA

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 06 2023, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 07:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A delegation of BJP leaders, on Tuesday, visited a youth who was allegedly stabbed during a clash between the youths of two communities over a birthday celebration in Nanjangud late on Sunday night.

The victim is undergoing treatment at the KR Hospital here. 

Former minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that they visited the hospital to inquire about the health of the youth and also to know the facts of the incident.

“We will submit a report about the incident to our senior leaders. He was reportedly  stabbed after raising the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. The Congress is over-enthusiastic due to its victory. There should not be any incident that create fear among the people of any community,” he said. 

Former Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan said there was not a single incident with communal angle when he was the MLA. 

Former minister K C Narayanagowda, Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa and former MLA N Mahesh were also part of the delegation. 

ASP Nandini briefed the delegation about the incident. 

The Nanjangud town police have filed FIRs against five people, under Sections 143, 147, 148, 307 324, 341, 504 and 149 of the IPC regarding the incident. They have already arrested four people. A peace meeting was held on Tuesday. 

