BJP leaders will give good news soon: BSY on Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle

BJP leaders to give good news soon: CM on Cabinet rejig

CM had discussed the pending cabinet expansion with the BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2021, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 18:19 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with BJP National President JP Nadda, Karnatak Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh during a meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Credit: BJP Office/PTI Photo

Soon the party central leadership will give good news on Cabinet rearrangement, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday.

The CM, after an hour-long meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda, told reporters on the long-pending Cabinet expansion.

"The party leaders will give good news soon," he said.

When asked whether reshuffle or expansion, he said, "wait and watch."

"I have discussed the political situation in the state. The party leaders asked me to send a list of party candidates to Belagavi Lok Sabha, Basavakalyana and Maski Assembly bypolls. I am happy with the meeting with party central leadership," he said.

The CM came to Delhi along with his younger son Vijayendra.

Yediyurappa had discussed the pending cabinet expansion with the BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh when he was in the state recently. If he gets the go-ahead, the Cabinet expansion may coincide with the auspicious Sankranti, sources said.

There are seven berths vacant in the 34-member Cabinet and over a dozen ministerial aspirants waiting in the wings to be inducted, which are mounting pressure on Yediyurappa.

The CM has been pointing fingers at the BJP high command saying he will expand the Cabinet only after he gets permission from the top.

Also, there is little clarity on whether Yediyurappa will go in for a reshuffle by dropping some incumbent ministers.

BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka
BJP

