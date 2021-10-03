BJP likely to shortlist candidates for bypolls today

The BJP is likely to shortlist candidates for the upcoming Hangal and Sindagi by-elections in its state core committee meeting on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the party will discuss at length the preparations for the bypolls in its core committee meeting.

"We will shortlist candidates and send it to the national leadership," he said expressing optimism about winning both the seats.

The party will also discuss the appointment of in charges ahead of the bypolls in the two constituencies, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah also said his party would nominate candidates for the bypolls on October 7 or 8.

"On October 7, we will nominate our candidate for Hangal. On October 8, we will go to Sindagi for nomination," he told media persons here on Saturday.

