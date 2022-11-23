BJP MLA hits out at home minister

In a sign that all is not well within the BJP, the party's Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy on Wednesday hit out at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for not "checking on me for courtesy's sake", after he was reportedly assaulted by a family that lost a member in an elephant attack.
Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said Jnanendra had not even bothered to call him after he claimed he was assaulted recently in his constituency.
"People were trying to assault me and it was not a small incident. Though I am an elected representative, Jnanendra did not ring me for courtesy and if this is the treatment for an elected representative, imagine the common man's situation in the state," he said.
He further added that the home minister ignored him because he belongs to Schedule Caste. "Forget that I am an MLA, the home minister did not even consider me as his colleague and it is because I am Dalit and he might think that people of this community are used to such assaults," he said.
Kumaraswamy said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa called him and enquired him about the incident.
