BJP MLAs should exercise control while speaking: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday asked the party MLAs and leaders to exercise control while making statements against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the party.

"The leadership is watching you," he said adding that any differences should be drawn to the central leaders. Referring to the statements made by disgruntled MLAs, Kateel said, "Let them speak to high command. Speaking in public shall be regarded as indiscipline in party."